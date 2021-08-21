Stormy Sunday, but Monday Looking Nice!

As of 6:30 PM Saturday- A few storms and showers are spreading through the CSRA, but we expect only a few to remain late into the night. While some models are suggesting widespread rain, I don’t think we will see it, and potentially only have a few isolated showers late into the night. Lows will be in the mid 70s tonight, as we still keep hold of those warmer temperatures.

A similar story for tomorrow, with a bit more rain coverage. For the start of the work week, temperatures will increase to the mid 90s and the heat index will reach 105-106 degrees. Rain chances will fluctuate between 20-40%, with us staying in a typical summertime pattern.

As of now, we do not need to worry about the tropics. Hurricane Grace made landfall early this morning in Mexico, and is now a Tropical Storm. Hurricane Henri will continue to track towards the Northeast, away from our area. However, we are watching a new wave near the Cabo Verde Islands that’s at a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.