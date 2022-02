As of 7am Friday: The VIPIR 6 ALERT DAY has been allowed to expire. No threat for severe weather for the rest of the day. Clearing during the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Clear and cold tonight with morning lows in the mid 30s.

The weekend looks great with colder morning lows in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs with sunshine will be in the mid 60s.