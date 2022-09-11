As of 6:30PM Saturday: A cloudy start to the day with only a few areas of drizzle, but widespread fog. Temperatures were in the low 70s, and were below average for this afternoon, in the low to mid 80s. We got lucky this afternoon, with most of the heavier storms and showers much further to our south, and to our east. We did get a few showers near the lake however, and we could still see a few storms and showers pop up through the rest of the evening.

We do have big changes for this coming work week. While the start will be cloudy and rainy, the middle of the week has the return of sunshine, with drier conditions. That means lower humidity, and an overall nicer day!