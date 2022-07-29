As of 5PM Friday: Temperatures are still tracking above average, and they should continue for the next few days. A few showers and storms are starting to pop up, which could help cool us off, but only in isolated areas. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s once again. A cold front will be coming through tomorrow which could bring strong storms into the area. With these storms there is a possibility that we will actually be able to get below average. This will only occur if the storms get strong enough.

There are a few days this week, which have little to no chance of showers, and these will end up feeling a bit hotter. As moisture sticks around the heat index will continue to remain at least 100 degrees. Remember to bring water with you where ever you go so you can stay hydrated.