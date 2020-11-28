Stormy period Sunday through Monday PM. – Click for the latest

One wave of rain/showers will move in by morning then quickly moves out by midday. Then a strong system to our West will be here by Sunday. This will bring widespread rain and possible strong thunderstorms to the CSRA. Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2″. Once this system moves out…hold on! Much colder temperatures are expected for next week. This will be a changing forecast. Stay with us for the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers late. Low 56 Rain chance 40%

Saturday: Showers in the morning, then clearing. High 70. Rain chacne 40%

Saturday night: Increasing clouds. Low 55

Sunday: Periods, of showers and rain, isolated thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. High 65. Rain chance 80%

Monday: Showers and rain early, clearing by afternoon. Temperatures falling during the day. High 63. Rain chance 90%