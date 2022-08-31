As of 4:30PM Wednesday: Another great day in the CSRA with only clouds overhead. Temperatures were closer to average in the low 90s upper 80s, but the feels like temperature was different. It skyrocketed thanks to the moisture from the trough of low pressure, and the cold front. Many areas were in the upper 90s, and lower 100s for a feels like today. We had a nice break the from the rain and storms, but they will be returning. A trough of low pressure to our south, will give the lift we need to see many storms fire off, like we saw on Monday. These will likely start around 11am, and go until 6pm.