Stormy Monday Night, More Rain and Cooler Temps Coming

As of 8AM Monday- The majority of the day will actually be dry, and still pretty hot. The high today is 94 in Augusta with low 90s throughout the CSRA. This is thanks to the showers and storms moving in later than what was originally expected, allowing us to heat up from all the sunshine we will be seeing. By 6PM, the line of storms will make its way into the southern counties of the CSRA. Rain will continue through the night and more storms on the way for Tuesday. By the end of Tuesday, there could be as much as 4″ of rain accumulation in the southern CSRA, so there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall for that area. The central CSRA is under a marginal risk, so expect around 1″ in some areas, and for the far northern CSRA, under half an inch. We are not expecting these storms to be severe, so this biggest threat is heavy rain and localized flooding.

Tuesday will be rainier than today, with showers and storms on and off all day. Rain chances remain high for the rest of the week, and due to the clouds and rain cooler air, we will be staying in the low-mid 80s range for highs. It will still be humid, but won’t be feeling nearly as hot as the past several days have been.