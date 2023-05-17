A cold front pushed through the CSRA today. However, temperatures are still warm, with many spots in the 80s and dew points approaching 70. This is fueling showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of severe weather, with the primary threats being heavy rain and damaging winds. The good news is that after sunset, the storms will start to diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Showers continue overnight, with temperatures falling to the lower 60s. A wedge sets up shop Thursday as northeasterly winds drive in cooler air. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Rain showers are likely throughout the day as the cold front to our south slows down and becomes more stationary. Most locations will see rainfall totals between 0.25″ and 1″. Localized heavier amounts are possible, especially where the heavier thunderstorms occur. We have a brief dry period on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain below-average in the upper 70s. We warm back up into the 80s this weekend, with additional rain and storm chances as a cold front impacts the area. We could see an isolated shower on Monday before high pressure builds in, bringing dry and seasonable conditions for the remainder of the week.