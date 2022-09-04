As of 7:30AM: A close to average start for us in the CSRA with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s. Not as much fog as yesterday, but there is still some patchy areas, but this will clear up around 9am. Temperatures will be in the upper to mid 80s for today, with the heat index well into the 90s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, and should remain so for the entire day. Luckily for us, the chance of storms and showers is lower than the last few days, with most of the rain and storms focused to our western counties. That being said, a stray shower or storm could move as far east as Augusta and Waynesboro. You should be able to keep your Labor Day Weekend plans for the most part today, but have a backup just incase it starts to rain. These showers and storms should only last around 20 to 30min and then you can get back to enjoying your weekend!

Low pressure moves in for Monday. The clouds will dominate, and storms and showers are possible all day. Monday is the day you will want to have a plan B.