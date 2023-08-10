Thursday afternoon update:

Remainder of the week

We had a round of showers and storms this morning, but things have dried out nicely this afternoon. Temperatures are sitting near 90 degrees in many spots. The humidity is lower, which makes it feel more comfortable to be outside. Another round of storms will arrive Friday morning as a frontal boundary stalls nearby. There is a marginal risk of severe weather with the threat of heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees.

This weekend

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend, with highs topping out in the upper 90s. Heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees are possible with the high humidity and hot temperatures. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! Isolated afternoon showers and storms are also possible.