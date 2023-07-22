Friday night update: A cold front will continue to impact the area Saturday, bringing additional showers and storms. During the afternoon and evening, a few of them may turn strong to severe, posing the primary threats of heavy rain, gusty gusts, and large hail. With all the clouds and rain, the temperatures will be cooler, with highs only around 90. On Sunday, the front will have moved south of the CSRA, reducing the likelihood of severe weather. Multiple waves of rain and thunder might cause localized flooding. By the next weekend, temperatures will climb back into the upper 90s, and there will be a continued risk of rain and storms.