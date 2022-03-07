As of 4PM Monday- It was a cloudy and warm day! We tied our record high set back in 1880 which was 84 degrees. We are tracking a line of storms that are headed our way tonight. The line will enter our northern counties around 7PM and the Augusta Metro around 9PM. Once they pass Augusta, they will weaken and just light showers are expected in our southern counties. For the Northern portion of the CSRA, there is a marginal risk of severe weather. This line hasn’t produced any severe storms all day, so the chances are very low. However, if there is severe weather, it will likely be due to gusty winds. Winds have already been gusting up to 30 mph, and they will likely pick up speed as this front moves in.

Tomorrow, we will be around 10 degrees cooler with a chance of isolated showers. Wednesday will be a very rainy day, so we have issued an Alert Day. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but heavy rain is definitely expected. Rain totals will be between .5-1.25.” Rain will continue Thursday-Saturday as this system stalls to our south. By Sunday, the rain and clouds will clear and temperatures will go way down. We will likely have a freeze in the morning, and highs will only make it into the 50s. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 70s the following week.