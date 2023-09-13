Wednesday afternoon update: A frontal boundary is the focus of showers and storms this evening. A few may become strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain, frequent lightning, and damaging winds. Storms dissipate overnight before firing back up again on Thursday as the front lingers to the south. Expect drier and cooler air to filter in behind the front Friday and Saturday, with fall-like temperatures near 80. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the upper 50s, so a very refreshing airmass It won’t last long, though, as more humidity and storms are forecast for Sunday and Monday. Sunshine returns during the second half of next week, with highs remaining in the lower 80s.

