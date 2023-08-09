Wednesday afternoon update:

Remainder of week

It’s been a hot day in the CSRA, but the humidity has been lower, which is making it feel more comfortable to be outside. Waves of storms will be riding the ridge as we head into the rest of the week. The first round will arrive late tonight, but it will be weakening. Severe weather is possible for our western counties. Heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds are the main threats. Another round will arrive Thursday morning with the potential for heavy rain, isolated flooding, damaging winds, and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out north of I-20. Another round of storms will arrive Thursday night into Friday as a frontal boundary stalls nearby. The severe weather threat is lower on Friday, but heavy rain, isolated flooding, and gusty winds are possible.

This weekend

Temperatures will be warmer this weekend, with highs topping out in the mid- to upper 90s. Heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees are possible with the high humidity and hot temperatures. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated! Spotty afternoon showers and storms are also possible.