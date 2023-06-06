10PM Tuesday- It was a hot and stormy day! High temperatures reached the 90s, with 92 recorded in Augusta. The heat combined with a trough over the area is what caused storms to really explode in the afternoon through early evening. We had a couple severe thunderstorm warnings across the metro for damaging winds and quarter sized hail. Now, the storms have ended with just light lingering showers south of Augusta.

Tomorrow will nearly be a repeat of today, with highs back in the low 90s and strong storms. There is another marginal risk of severe weather, this time to the east of Augusta. Hail and damaging winds are possible for both tomorrow and Thursday. A back door cold front will move in Thursday, bringing another chance of severe storms. The difference is that rain will be more widespread with more clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs will only top off in the low 80s.

The sun will be back and going strong Friday and Saturday! Temperatures will slowly climb, getting to around 90 over the weekend. Another front will bring rain and storms Sunday night into Monday.