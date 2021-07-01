Storms for Friday then a super Independence Day Weekend. – Click here for the forecast

A strong cold front will move through the CSRA late Friday night. Ahead of the front we’ll see widespread showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. The storms will come in waves…we’ll see a batch in the morning…afternoon…early evening then a few overnight. Muggy conditions will be around until the front moves through. Look for a drier, cooler and less humid conditions for Saturday and Independence Day with Highs in the 80s to Near 90 and Lows in the 60s. We are also keeping an eye on the Tropics as Tropical Storm Elsa has formed and will be moving to the Northwest. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after 3AM. Low: 72 Rain chance: 40%

Friday: Mostly cloudy, muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain likely. High: 85 Rain chance: 90%

Friday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain likely. Rain/storms ending after midnight. Low: 70 Rain chance: 90%

Saturday: Sunny and less humid. High: 88

Independence Day Sunday: Sunny, warm with humidity remaining low. High: 92