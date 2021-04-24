Storms ending tonight, sunshine returns for Sunday.

Thanks to widespread rain earlier today, the atmosphere became rather stable across the CSRA and much of the strong to severe storms were well to our South. We still have a cold front to our West that will move through overnight, as the front moves our way we still could see a few thunderstorms before 2AM. My thinking is the atmosphere has not had enough time to recover to produce widespread strong storm, yes, we’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms around…just not big severe weather. Sunday is looking awesome! Sunny skies and Highs near 80.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through 2AM, then clearing. Low: 54 Rain chance: 50%

Sunday: Sunny. High: 80

Sunday night: Clear and cooler. Low: 50

Monday: Sunny. High: 82