Storms ending tonight, a few more form Wednesday afternoon. – What to expect

Thunderstorms will be ending by Midnight, we’ll see breezy conditions ahead of a cold front that will move through Wednesday. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow, however a touch drier air will limit storm coverage. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the CSRA under a Marginal Risk of storms for Wednesday that could produce heavy rain and damaging winds. We’ll keep a close eye on things during the day, not going to issue an Alert Day at this time. Once the front passes we’ll see a bit cooler drier air for Thursday before a second front moves in for Friday (coming in dry) that will give us another shot of cooler air for Mother’s Day weekend.

Here’s your forecast:

Vipir 6 Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms ending by Midnight. Still, a few storms could contain gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. An isolated storm could have damaging winds. Mostly cloudy, breezy with a few showers after Midnight. Low: 67 Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon. Some storms could have heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. High: 85 Rain chance: 50%

Wednesday night: Mostly clear and cooler. Low: 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 80