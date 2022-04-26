As of 4PM Tuesday- A cold front brought us scattered storms today. Some storms became severe, but conditions are improving now. The far southern half of the CSRA is still dealing with the last of the storms, but the chance of severe weather is low. A marginal risk is still in place for our southern counties, however these storms will be completely out of the area within the next hour. The sun for the first half of the day warmed temperatures into the mid 80s. A northerly wind is coming in behind the cold front. That will drop our temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s tonight. Tomorrow, we will have highs in the 70s rather than 80s.

We will quickly warm back into the 80s on Thursday. The warm temperatures will stick around into the first week of May. Dry weather will be here until the end of the weekend. Late Sunday and Monday we will have our next round of showers and storms.