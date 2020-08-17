Storms ending by 10P. More late day storms Tuesday- Here’s what to expect.

Showers and thunderstorms tonight will be ending by 10P, then partly cloudy. More storms likely by tomorrow afternoon into the evening. We’ll see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms each afternoon for the next several days. Temperatures will be a touch cooler by mid week thanks to more clouds as we’ll see the upper 80s.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Any storms around will end by 10p-11p. Low 70. Rain chance 50%

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Rain chance 40%

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain. Any storms around will end by 10p-11p. Low 72 Rain chance 40%

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Rain chance 50%