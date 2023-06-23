The CSRA had a deluge of rainfall this week, with many spots receiving several inches of rain. The Augusta Bush Field Airport received 3.03″ of rain on Thursday, breaking the old record of 2.48″ set back in 2000. This resulted in flash flooding in Augusta. Flooding also occurred in Batesburg-Leesville.

Looking ahead, a frontal boundary will continue to aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms Friday evening. Severe weather is not expected. Skies will clear after midnight, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-60s.

A trough swings through on Saturday, but most of the rain should be outside of our area. Temperatures will rebound to near 90 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds. It will continue to be humid, with dewpoints in the upper 60s. Summer sunshine continues as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s.

A cold front will approach the area Sunday night into Monday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong or severe. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted. Highs will hold steady in the low 90s.

High pressure takes control going into the remainder of the week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s. Showers and storms return to the picture next weekend and into the following week.