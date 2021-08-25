Storms Around- Areal Flood Advisory Allendale County

As of 5PM Wednesday- The southern half of the CSRA has been dealing with scattered storms over the last few hours, which has led to an Areal Flood Advisory for Allendale County until 7:30PM. Most of the storms are dissipating before making their way further north, but isolated storms are possible across the entire area until the sun sets. There is a marginal risk for excessive rainfall for the rest of this evening, but there is a low chance of these storms becoming severe.

For tomorrow, things look much better, with just A 20% chance of an isolated shower. Rain chances remain fairly low over the next several days, but by the end of next week, we could see more rain if a tropical system develops in the Gulf. Temperatures will remain around average in the low 90s, with a heat index around 100 degrees.