Storm threat for the weekend. – Check out the latest here

Clouds and a few showers for your Friday and warmer temperatures as we’ll see middle 60s. Much warmer for Saturday ahead of a strong cold front…daytime Highs in the middle 70s with a line of showers and possible strong thunderstorms moving through the CSRA by Saturday evening. This will be a changing forecast, we’ll keep you updated with the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some patch fog. Low: 46

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few scattered showers. High: 67 Rain chance: 30%

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening, some could contain heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 77 Rain chance: 70%

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. High: 60