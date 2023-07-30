Sunday Morning Update: This morning we get to wake up to a bit of sunshine! The first half of the day will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with early fog possible in areas where heavy rain fell overnight. Temperatures will start in the low 70s, but will quickly warm into the 90s. Starting at 11am, our western counties will be under a heat advisory for dangerous heat indices up to 106 degrees. Even counties not included in the advisory will be steamy with real feel temps in the upper 90s to triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

This afternoon keep your eyes to the sky, as showers and storms will move through our area. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather, the most likely threats being damaging winds and heavy rain. Next week we kick off a pattern of below average daily temps and chances of afternoon isolated storms. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!