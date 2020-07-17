Steamy Summer weekend on the way

High pressure will rule the forecast for this weekend! Look for Hot and Humid afternoons with a Heat Index of 100-102 degrees. Only a slight chance for a cooler shower for Saturday, a little better chance of afternoon showers/storms for Sunday.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week with more scattered afternoon storms, not before we reach the middle 90s by afternoon.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Fair, warm and muggy. Low 74

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm, mostly Augusta North. High 97. Heat Index 100-102. Rain chance 20%

Saturday night: Any showers around will end early, otherwise Fair, warm and humid. Low 74

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, better chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 97. Heat Index 100-102. Rain chance 30%