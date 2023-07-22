Saturday night update: Showers and storms have dissipated, but clouds associated with a cold front are lingering across the CSRA. Expect temperatures to drop to near 70 overnight. The front will become stationary Sunday, bringing additional showers and storms. During the afternoon and evening, a few of them may turn strong to severe, posing the primary threats of heavy rain and damaging winds. With all the clouds and rain, the temperatures will be cooler, with highs only around 90. Multiple waves of rain and thunder might cause localized flooding. On Monday, the front begins to pull away, but not before bringing more rain and storms. Through next week, summer’s normal sunny mornings and occasional afternoon showers or thunderstorms should be expected. Temperatures are expected to return to the upper 90s by the following weekend. Heat indices could approach dangerous levels.