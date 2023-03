As of 7am Friday: Sky is partly cloudy with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. For St. Patrick’s Day we’ll see a partly sunny sky with rain moving in by noon. Heavier rain and windy conditions for the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and winds will be SW at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 25. The weekend will include a few showers for Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Sunday we’ll have cooler and dryer air in place. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.