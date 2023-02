As of 7am Thursday: Sky is partly cloudy with areas of dense fog. Will see a partly sunny sky today with very warm temps in the upper 70s, also a small chance for an afternoon shower.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a few overnight showers, morning lows in the low to mid 50s.

After early morning rain and a few storms Friday, we’ll see dry conditions for the afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 60s.