Spring like temps/storms for Saturday. – Check your forecast here

A strong cold front will move through the CSRA by tomorrow night, ahead of the front we’ll see much warmer temperatures and a line of showers and thunderstorms by early evening. Some storms will contain brief heavy rain and gusty winds. We’ll be watching closely the development of these storms as there are many events going on Saturday and the Christmas parade through downtown at 6PM. Once the front passes, we’ll see clearing skies with sunshine and cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, damp and mild, patchy fog late. Low: 56.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. High: 75 Rain chance: 70%

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. High: 60

Monday: Sunny. High: 62