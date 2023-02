As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear and temps are in the 60s. Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy today with highs again in the low 80s and winds west at 10-15 mph.

Clouds increase Wednesday with an isolated shower or two with rain chances increasing during the day on Thursday. Cold front moves through on Friday with the potential for strong to severe storms. A VIPIR 6 Alert Day has been issued for Friday.