As of 7am Wednesday: Sky is fair with temps in the low 40s. Sun and cloud mix for today as spring like temps roll on. Highs today in the mid to upper 70s. Becoming mostly cloudy for tonight with morning lows in the low 50s. Clouds hang around for Thursday ahead of our next weather maker with highs in the upper 80s. Rain and non severe storms move in Thursday evening and will continue into Friday morning.