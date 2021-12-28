Spring like temps and storms possible Wednesday. – Check out your forecast

Our warm temperatures over the last few days will continue, this time we’ll add the chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with brief heavy rain and gusty winds. Not expecting an outbreak of severe storms, just a handful that could reach strong limits. A cold front will stall over us for Thursday, this will continue our rain chance but, not change the temperatures as we’ll see middle to upper 70s through Saturday. BIG changes come Sunday as a strong cold front moves through the CSRA. We’ll see another chance of thunderstorms…once the front moves through it turns MUCH cooler with Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s by Monday! Hello January!

Here’s your forecast…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. High: 77 Rain chance: 40%

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm. High: 77 Rain chance: 50%