Spring-like temperatures and storms next 36 hours. – What to expect.

A warm front has pushed through the CSRA and this will keep us warmer tonight as many of us won’t drop below 60 degrees. Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for Tuesday with Highs between 75 – 80 degrees. A cold front will move into the area by late Tuesday night. Low pressure will develop along this front and increase our chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through midday Wednesday. Some rain will be heavy with a few storms with gusty winds. Once the front moves through, skies clear late Wednesday and cooler temperatures will arrive for the rest of the week. We’ll be watching the development of these storms as we move into Tuesday. Be sure to stay with the Vipir 6 Weather Team for the latest.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers possible. Low 63. Rain chance 20%

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High 76. Rain chance 40%

Tuesday night: Periods of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain and gusty winds. Breezy. Low 58. Rain chance 80%

Wednesday: Showers and isolated thunderstorms through midday, clearing skies late. High 62. Rain chance: 80%