As of 8AM Sunday: Clouds and scattered showers will continue for your Sunday. The temperatures are more like Spring than Fall, as most areas already feeling temperatures in the 70’s prior to 8AM- the average high for this time of year is 73.

We will see more sunshine Monday and Tuesday and cooler temperatures later this week!

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics, as 2 disturbances are likely to develop into tropical depressions in the next 5 days.