Saturday night update: We continue the stretch of beautiful weather with a high-pressure system holding its grip over the area through the end of the weekend. This means above-average temperatures and dry conditions. You can expect some scattered daytime clouds, but nothing too gloomy, and light winds. However, there’s a change on the horizon next week, with a cold front set to bring winter-like temperatures.

Short Term

Expect temperatures to dip into the low to mid-50s tonight with mostly clear skies. Patchy fog will develop late and continue through early Sunday before burning off. Sunshine is locked in through Monday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.



Long Term

As we head into Halloween on Tuesday, we’ll transition from summer back to autumn. A cold front is due to sweep through the area, bringing cooler temperatures. The northern parts of the area will feel the chill first, with highs only reaching the middle 60s, while the south might hang onto the upper 70s. There is a slight chance of rain during the day, so have the rain gear nearby just in case.

Beyond that, brace yourselves for much colder weather. It will feel like winter on Wednesday and Thursday with highs struggling to reach the 60s, and there’s a possibility of freezing temperatures, especially in northern and central regions. Temperatures begin to moderate going into the following weekend.