As of 9 AM Saturday: Clouds blanket the area this morning, and will stick around for the rest of the weekend, setting a spooky scene for the weekend’s festivities. Temperatures will be cooler, only making it into the upper 60s, but overnight lows will stay above average in the mid 50s.

Chances of rain have decreased for the weekend, as we’re looking at only widely scattered light showers late Sunday through Monday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return next week. Have a great weekend!