Saturday Morning Update: We kick of Halloween weekend with a bit of spooky fog limiting visibility, but thanks to abundant sunshine, that will clear out and we will quickly warm up to a spooktacular day! Temperatures will be on the warm side continuing a warm streak of highs in the 80s.

Above average temps will continue through Monday, but Halloween brings in thrills and chills with a passing cold front and much, much cooler temperatures for the start of November.