High pressure is moving in from the northwest tonight, bringing drier air. With light winds and clear skies, we will experience radiational cooling, resulting in temperatures falling quickly into the mid-50s. We remain dry with sunny skies on Saturday. Highs will approach 90 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of the year. The second half of the weekend is going to be unsettled as low pressure accompanied by a warm front triggers showers and thunderstorms, mainly Sunday afternoon. We get a brief reprieve from the activity overnight before a cold front brings additional showers and storms. Right now, the severe weather threat is low, with the main concern being heavy rain. Most locations will receive around 1″ inch of rain through Monday night. We dry out Tuesday as the front pushes south. Another low pressure system migrates towards us, bringing daily chances of showers and storms during the second half of the week. It is too early to tell whether we will experience severe weather. Temperatures will be slightly below-average in the upper 80s.