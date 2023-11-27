Monday Evening Update: We have some high level clouds along with breezy winds tonight, so that will allow our temperatures to stay a tad bit warmer. Lows will be in the low 30s. Some spots we’ll be at the freezing mark or just below it, including Augusta. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

The average first hard freeze of the season happens today! (Nov. 27th) That was not the case this year though, with lows in the 40s this morning. I am expecting our first hard freeze to come on Wednesday though. This happens when temperatures are at or below 28 degrees for a few hours. That will be the case Wednesday and Thursday. I’m going with lows at 24 & 26 degrees in Augusta for these days. It could be as cold as 20 degrees in some northern portions of the CSRA. Under a hard freeze, there’s a higher chance of pipes bursting and plants dying, so keep in mind the 4 P’s!

By the end of the week, temperatures will warm up drastically. Lows will be back into the 50s and highs will be nearing 70 degrees. The warmer weather also comes with the chance of rain though, and it’s pretty high. Friday through next Monday will be very rainy with mostly cloudy skies.