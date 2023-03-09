11PM Thursday- We have rain coming down in the Southwest portion of the CSRA this evening. Rain will become more widespread early tomorrow morning with a few weak thunderstorms. Expect 0.5 – 1″ of rainfall for the most part. The rain will end in the early afternoon with a bit of sunshine coming through after. Temperatures will be in the low 50s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon.

Seasonable temperatures will stick around through the weekend with sun on Saturday and clouds returning Sunday with rain likely. The beginning of next week will be sunny again with a cool down Tuesday and Wednesday. The first freeze of the Spring growing season will be possible Wednesday morning. Stay with us for updates as we get closer to the date.