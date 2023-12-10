Sunday Evening Update:

We are usually very fortunate in the CSRA that most storm systems weaken by the time they reach us, and that was exactly the case today. We picked up between 0.25″ – 1.5″ of rain, but no flooding, and no strong or severe storms.

However, that was not the case for some places to our west. Over 20 tornadoes were reported, with Tennessee dealing with the worst impacts. I’m sad to say six lives were taken around the Nashville metro and Clarksville, TN. There were also a lot of injuries and extensive damage.

For us, expect more on and off rain until around midnight. There is NO THREAT of strong or severe storms. We will be back to sunny and dry weather tomorrow along with a cooldown! High temperatures will be in the 50s for the majority of the week ahead… low 60s at the warmest. Low temperatures will hover around the freezing mark and even dip down into the upper 20s Tuesday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny all week with no chance of rain until this weekend. There is still A LOT of uncertainty for the forecast Saturday through next week. As of now, going with a 30% chance of rain Saturday through Monday with temperatures staying fairly consistent.