As of 8 AM Sunday: Today is one of those days perfect for staying inside and cuddling up with a blanket on the couch to read a good book or watch tv. It will be cool and rainy throughout the majority of the day with temperatures only making it into the lower 50s. Widespread showers across the CSRA will include periods of moderate to heavy rainfall and some rumbles of thunder and winds. If you do need to venture out on the roads, allow extra time to take it a little slower, as visibility may be limited and there could be localized flooding.

Stay warm, dry and safe today….tomorrow will be dry and warmer!