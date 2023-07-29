Saturday Morning Update: Rain continues to fall across the CSRA this morning, some areas experiencing heavy downpours and thunderstorms. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for Columbia and Richmond counties until 10:45 AM and areas of Aiken, Bamburg, and Burke Counties are under an Areal Flood Advisory until 10:30 AM. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 12 hours in the warned areas, with additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches possible. Be aware of your surroundings and never drive through a flooded roadway!

We will get a little break from the rain after lunch, but overcast conditions will dominate the skies all day. Another round of showers and storms expected this afternoon with highs only making it into the upper 80s. Conditions will improve on Sunday with only isolated showers/storms, but we will be back to steamy temperatures in the upper 90s.