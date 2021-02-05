Soggy Saturday with periods or rain. Very Unsettled forecast next week. – What to expect

Look for periods of showers and rain developing overnight into Saturday. Rain will be heavy at times as Low pressure tracks from the Gulf of Mexico through the CSRA during the day. High pressure to our North will give us a Northeast wind, this may hold temperatures into the upper 40s to Near 50. Rain moves out by early Sunday morning with sunshine by afternoon. High pressure will keep us dry with sunshine through Monday. Then as we move into early next week, we’ll see a very unsettled pattern that will have us in a changing forecast over the next several days.

Here’s your forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers mostly South of Augusta. Low Near 40 Rain chance: 30%

Saturday: Periods of rain and showers. Some rain will be heavy at times. High 50 Rain chance 100%

Saturday night: Periods or rain, some rain will be heavy through evening. Low 37 Rain chance 80%

Sunday: Morning clouds then partly sunny by afternoon. High: 59