Soggy Saturday Thanks To Tropical Storm Nestor

The latest from the National Hurricane Center…

At 11am satellite imagery, Doppler weather

radar data, and surface observations indicate that the center of Tropical Cyclone Nestor was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 86.3 West. About 70 miles southwest of Panama City, Florida. The tropical cyclone is moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to continue this morning and early afternoon, followed by a motion toward the northeast by tonight and early Sunday. On the forecast track, Tropical Cyclone Nestor will move inland over the Florida Panhandle this afternoon, and will then move across portions of the southeastern United States later tonight and Sunday. The cyclone is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Doppler radar data and surface observations indicate that maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated before Nestor reaches the Florida coast, followed by slight weakening after the cyclone moves inland.

Today in the Augusta area we can expect rainy and windy conditions. One to three inches of rain will be possible with winds 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.