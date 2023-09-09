Friday night update: Patchy fog is possible Saturday morning, especially in locations where rain fell on Friday. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s and end up in the low to mid 80s. The frontal boundary that brought us showers and storms sticks around with yet more afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few could be strong to severe on Saturday, with the main threats being heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging winds. A similar setup on Sunday with less storm activity and temperatures in the mid-80s. Drier air settles in early next week before rain and storms return later in the week. Temperatures will be cooling into the lower 80s by the end of next week.