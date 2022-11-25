7AM Friday- We are dealing with widespread light rain showers this morning, with small pockets of heavier rain. Showers will continue until around 3PM, with cloudy skies persisting until the evening. Temperatures will top off in the low 60s. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the low 40s.

Saturday will start out sunny, with clouds moving back in by the evening. Temperatures will be seasonable in the mid 60s. Warmer weather comes on Sunday, but first we have to get through another round of rain. A front will bring showers overnight into Sunday morning, with isolated storms possible around noon. By the late afternoon, the sun will start to make an appearance, with low 70s as highs!

Monday and Tuesday look great with comfortable temperatures. Low 70s and scattered showers return on Wednesday ahead of another front.