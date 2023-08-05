Saturday night update: Expect pleasant conditions tonight with mostly clear skies. Light winds and a moist atmosphere will lead to patchy fog Sunday morning. Temperatures will start off in the lower 70s and climb to the lower 90s. When we add in the humidity, heat indices will be near 100 degrees. A disturbance will bring showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong to severe, with the primary threats of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging wind gusts. We kick off the new work week on Monday with yet more morning fog. Southerly winds ahead of a cold front will bring in warm and moist air. Highs will be seasonal in the mid-90s, with dew points in the 70s. Heat indices will be between 105 and 110 degrees. As the cold front approaches, showers and storms will fire up during the afternoon and evening. A few could be strong to severe, with the primary threats of heavy rain, isolated flooding, and damaging wind gusts. Temperatures in the lower 90s will accompany a pattern of afternoon showers and storms for the remainder of the week.