More of the same today as heat and humidity spark showers and storms. Temperatures are in the 90s, with heat indices near 100. We are also seeing spotty showers and storms firing up. However, they are short-lived, and we will see mostly dry conditions going into tonight as we lose daytime heating. Patchy fog is possible Friday morning, but it will burn off quickly, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. Heat and humidity will once again play a role in the forecast, with afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices near 100. An increasing chance of showers and storms on Saturday will keep temperatures in the lower 90s. Temperatures heat back up into the upper 90s on Sunday with continued rain and storm chances. High humidity and hot temperatures could lead to heat indices approaching dangerous levels on Sunday. Limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. A typical summertime pattern shapes up as we kick off August next week.