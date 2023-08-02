Wednesday afternoon update: A few spotty showers and storms are possible as we go into this evening, but they should quickly dissipate after sunset. Temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s tonight with partly cloudy skies. We begin an unsettled pattern tomorrow with a complex of showers and storms arriving during the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, isolated flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are certainly possible. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-80s thanks to all the clouds and rain. Friday brings widespread showers and storms, with temperatures remaining below average in the mid-80s. Most locations will see rainfall amounts between 0.5 and 1 inch, but isolated higher amounts are possible. We warm back up to seasonable readings in the lower 90s going into next week with continued rain and storm chances.